NAB files reference against Gilani, others

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday filed a corruption reference against ex-prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani for alleged misuse of authority in an illegal publicity campaign causing Rs128 million loss to the national exchequer.

As per a NAB notification, the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for the Universal Services Fund (USF). There was no competition held for formally awarding media campaign which was totally against the PPRA rules and policy guidelines by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PID.

The other accused in the reference are ex-principal information officer (PIO), ex-secretary Ministry of Information Technology, former CEO Universal Services Fund (USF), CEO of advertisement agency, former company secretary USF and former PA to PRO Information Technology.