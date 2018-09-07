Fri September 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Pakistan appoint Bradburn as new fielding coach

KARACHI: Under the watchful eye of Steve Rixon, their fielding coach from Australia, Pakistan were able to achieve improvement in their fielding.

They would be hoping to continue the good work under Grant Bradburn, the former New Zealand allrounder, who was on Thursday appointed as Pakistan’s new fielding coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Bradburn, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand between 1990 and 2001, has been roped in for a three-year term which begins with this month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.He replaces Australian Steve Rixon who stepped down as Pakistan’s fielding coach citing personal reasons.

Bradburn, 52, said he was looking forward to being part of the journey of Pakistan becoming a dominant force and working with head coach Mickey Arthur.“It is a great honour to be joining the Pakistan cricket team and their high-quality coaching staff,” he said in a statement.

“I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading Full-Member team on the rise in world cricket, is a real privilege. Against Scotland in June, we saw the impressive changes that have been instilled, noticeably with the physical stature and fielding abilities of Pakistan’s players. I look forward to adding my experience to the players and staff, while being an integral part of the exciting and dominant team, Team Pakistan is becoming.”

His appointment ends PCB’s search for Rixon’s successor. Last month, the board had almost finalised Darren Berry as the new fielding coach before Berry pulled out because of personal reasons.

Bradburn was the head coach for the Scotland till recently, having joined them in 2014. Under Bradburn, Scotland beat Hong Kong in the World T20 in 2016, securing their first victory at a world event. He had also coached Scotland to ODI victories against Full Members Afghanistan and England.

“Grant leaves the Scotland team in a very good position to qualify for, and compete strongly in, the next two World T20 finals in 2020 and 2021,”Malcolm Cannon, CEO of the board, said. “To us, Grant will always be considered a Scot and we wish him the very best of luck and good fortune in his new role as we each move onto a more exciting future.” —with inputs from agencies

