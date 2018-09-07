Fri September 07, 2018
September 7, 2018

Home Catalog Shopping hosts third award ceremony

KARACHI: Home Catalog Shopping Pvt Ltd. (Best Products) held their “3rd Award Ceremony” to honor their 3 lucky customers from their latest campaign.

The winning customer of the Grand Prize of Rs. 25,00,000 was Mr. Muhammad Suleman from Khyber Pukhtunkhwan, Winner of the 1st Prize of Rs. 5,00,000 was Mr. Muhammad Zahid Azmi from Lahore and the winner of the 2nd Prize of Rs. 150,000 was Mr. Karim Baksh belonging to Multan.

All employees, stakeholders and honorable members of society attended the event organized by Home Catalog Shopping.

The prizes were awarded to the winners by the Brand Ambassador of Best products, Mr. Behroz Sabzwari.

The Company is engaged in mail order business that sells innovative products to people at their doorsteps without the hassle of stepping out of their comfort zones. They also reward their regular customers for their loyalty towards the company’s products through a competition conducted every quarter which enables the customers to win exciting prizes.***

