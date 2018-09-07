PTCL launches 6Mbps internet package

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched 6Mbps unlimited internet package, which will provide seamless streaming and unlimited downloads, a stated said on Thursday.
Syed Shahzad Shah, EVP Marketing and Communication, PTCL, said: “Keeping the customers’ increasing bandwidth requirements in mind, 6Mbps internet package has been launched, which is a very attractive upgrade opportunity for customers.”
Customers can now enjoy affordable 6Mbps internet connection at a monthly amount of Rs2,100 across Pakistan, it added. The package termed as PTCL 6 provides ‘Behtareen Internet Ka Mix’, that is, unlimited downloads, free unlimited PTCL to PTCL calls, free Smart TV and Smart TV app, unlimited access to iflix for one year and a free Wifi router, it said.
Last year, PTCL had launched Network Transformation Project, which was enabling major exchanges in Pakistan, to provide hi-speed internet connectivity to its customers.
Customers can easily avail this package either by calling 1218 or visiting PTCL shops, the statement added.
