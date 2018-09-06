IPC minister to meet POA chief on 10th

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza will meet Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt General (r) Arif Hasan on September 10 to discuss among other things the national contingent’s performance in the recently held 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the meeting is aimed at evolving a strategy to ensure better performance for Pakistani athletes/teams in international events in future.

“Besides considering the Asian Games performance, both the POA head and minister will discuss possibilities of making changes in the National Sports Policy that has already left its damaging effects on the promotion of sports in the country.

“Pakistan’s expected performance in the World Youth Games to be held in Argentina will also be discussed in the meeting,” a ministry official when contacted said.

The worst ever performance in Pakistan’s national sport, hockey, is also expected to be discussed in the meeting.

For the first time in 16 years, the national hockey team returned from the Asian Games without a medal.