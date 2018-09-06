Orange Train Project: LDA DG, Wasa MDsummoned in playgrounds case

Our correspondent

Lahore: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought personal appearance of the Lahore Development Authority director general and Wasa managing director for Thursday (today) in connection with a case pertaining to use of Punjab University’s playground for the construction of Orange Line Metro Train Project.

The court remarked that apparently it looked that the court would have to refer the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). At the outset of the hearing, PU’s legal adviser Awais Malik presented the contract about handing over the PU play ground to the construction company. According to the contract, former LDA DG Ahad Cheema and PU former Vice-Chancellor Mujahid Kamran had entered into an agreement with the construction company. The petitioner’s counsel pleaded that under the law a land allotted for park could not be acquired for any other purposes, however, PU administration acted against the law. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi remarked that no concession would be given to the violators, and summoned the LDA DG and Wasa MD.

Shadman Chowk plea disposed of: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Lahore deputy commissioner to decide in accordance with law an application for naming Shadman Chowk after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh who was hanged at the same square by the British rulers.

With this direction, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan disposed of a petition filed by Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Chairman Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi. The petitioner’s counsel Abdul Rashid Qureshi contended that Bhagat Singh was a freedom fighter of the subcontinent and gave his life along with his companions for the cause of freedom. He said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also paid tribute to Singh, saying there had never been any such brave person in the subcontinent like Bhagat Singh.

He pleaded that it would be in the interest of justice to name Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh and also install a statue of the great freedom fighter on the square as to inspire the people of Pakistan and the world.

The counsel stated that in the neighbouring India there were many roads and thoroughfares named after Muslim rulers like Akbar Road, Shah Jahan Road and Bahadar Shah Road. He said India also published tickets with the image of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of Ali Garh University, and his statue was also installed there. Advocate Qureshi told the court that an application had been filed before the chief secretary and Lahore deputy commissioner to this effect but no action had been taken so far. He asked the court to order the respondents to allow his application and name Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh and also install his statue on the square.

Principal punishedin harassment case: Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani on Wednesday awarded penalty to a principal of a vocational training institute of Punjab as the principal was found guilty of sexual harassment of a lady junior instructor.

The Ombudsperson heard the complaint lodged by a female junior instructor of the vocational training institute against the principal of the same institute. The lady instructor had levelled the allegations of sexual harassment in her application. The ombudsperson found the principal guilty after hearing both parties and their witnesses.

The guilty has been awarded penalty of stoppage of increment for five years. Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani remarked that keeping silence is not the solution to any act of harassment rather the aggrieved should complain to the harassment inquiry committee or directly to the office of ombudsperson so that the menace of harassment could be curbed.