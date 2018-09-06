PM swings into action after Rs25 bn Tarbela blunder surfaced

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has swung into action after a news report by Ansar Abbasi, Editor Investigations of The News, revealed that the premature inauguration of the 1,410MW Tarbela Dam 4th extension hydro-power project in March by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) culminated in operational losses of more than Rs25 billion over the three-month annual flood season.

Khan has ordered the Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC) to investigate the incident, which caused easily avoidable financial losses, it was learnt. In our issue published yesterday, the story headlined “Premature launch of Tarbela-VI has cost Rs25 billion" established that Wapda’s top management inaugurated the $850 million Tarbela-VI project in March, despite warnings from the German engineering consultant, Voith, not to operate the turbine of the fourth tunnel at the Tarbela Dam while its reservoir was at the dead level.

However, the Wapda’s top management went ahead and ran the turbine for several hours during the inauguration of the project by the then prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. As a result, mud and slurry from the practically empty reservoir filled part of the tunnel, rendering three turbines inoperable.

Apparently, the Wapda chairman wanted to please the political leadership, although the then premier was oblivious to the ill-conceived actions. The story revealed that the draft tube connecting the turbine to the tail race channel is buried under tons of mud. All subsequent efforts by government agencies, including the Pakistan Navy, to remove the debris have failed and the three units of 1,410 MW capacity have been offline since July, during the annual filling of the Tarbela reservoir.

The power not generated resulted in lost revenue of Rs280 million a day, or Rs25.2 billion for the 90-day flood season. To date, the government is yet to order an inquiry into the Tarbela-IV debacle. However, the Ministry of Water Resources is now considering to constitute an investigation committee to ascertain responsibility.

The Ministry of Water Resources was also kept in the dark by Wapda and only reacted belatedly to media reports. The ministry had sought an explanation from Wapda on August 29 and found its response on Monday to be unsatisfactory. The ministry has again written to Wapda in an attempt to get to the bottom of the issue.

In its edition of July 18, The News had also published a story by Khalid Mustafa disclosing that the Tarbela-VI hydro-power project had not been functional for four months on account of the extensive silting of the power house tunnels and turbines.