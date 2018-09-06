Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Karachi

M. Waqar Bhatti
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Congo fever becomes a nightmare for officials as five new cases surface

Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), tick-borne viral fever, has become a nightmare for health authorities in Karachi where five more persons have tested positive for the deadly disease and are being treated at various hospitals, health officials said on Tuesday.

The Sindh health department has asked the livestock authorities to spray the animals coming from Balochistan with insecticides to kill any ticks attached to their bodies.

The Congo fever is a lethal viral infection that is transmitted to humans from animals, especially cattle heads. Infected patients are kept in isolation wards to prevent other patients and doctors and paramedics from contracting the disease.

Health officials said two patients tested positive for CCHF at Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Karachi, one at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), and two patients tested positive at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH). One of the patients died.

Officials at JPMC said one more patient tested positive for Congo fever, raising the number of patients under treatment at the hospital to five. “Muhammad Zubair, a resident of Malir, has tested positive for CCHF, who has been kept at the isolation ward in the medical ICU at the hospital,” Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali told The News on Tuesday.

She said that currently there were five CCHF patients being treated at the JPMC, including three Karachi residents, one of them a young woman, and two patients -- an elderly person and a boy -- were from Quetta, Balochistan.

Health authorities said that this year nine patients had died due to Congo fever at various Karachi hospitals -- six Karachiites, two from Balochistan and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Officials at Dr Ziauddin Hospital said two patients, including a woman, were diagnosed with the disease at their hospital and both of them were being treated at an isolation ward.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him