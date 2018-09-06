Zong affirms its position as 4G market leader

Karachi: By crossing prolific 8 million mark of 4G subscribers, Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G has asserted the position to lead market with highest number of 4G subscribers.

Through its superior 4G, Zong is being preferred by more people day-by-day and is welcoming them to join their 4G family.

“We are delighted and proud that Zong 4G has reached more than 8 million 4G customers milestone. Our 4G network is constantly growing to ensure that connectivity reaches the farthest corners of Pakistan”, said the company spokesperson.

“Through our investments we have upgraded most of our sites to 4G to deliver greater reliability, speed, and performance. We are offering more value to our customers through our top-notch services and innovative digital solutions. Thus, Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network remains at the forefront to meet the growing needs of our new age customers.” the spokesperson added.

So far Zong 4G covers mainstream urban areas, suburban and rural belt with uninterrupted access through its 4G coverage and its state-of-art-technology.

Being the flag bearer of digital revolution in Pakistan, Zong 4G’s connectivity has been playing a pivotal role in transforming the digital landscape of country by empowering millions of people with Pakistan No.1 Data Network.****