Shahzad Club advance in Ikram Cricket

LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Club beat Eagle Club by 6 wickets in the 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Eagle Club 255 (Mujahid Ali 130, Farhan Khan 24, M Shahbaz 21, Yasir Butt 2/31, Usman Butt 2/33, Adil 2/37). Shahzad Butt Club 256/4 (Ramzan Butt 129, Usman Butt 49, Shan 38, M Aamir 3/26).
