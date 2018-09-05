Tennis: Federer crashes out of US Open

NEW YORK: Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open on Monday, stunned by 55th-ranked Australian John Millman who booked a quarter-final clash with Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

Millman’s 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) triumph scuppered a blockbuster last-four meeting between Federer and two-time US Open champion Djokovic, who had advanced with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Joao Sousa. But Federer suffered his earliest US Open exit since he fell in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round in 2013. It was also 20-time major winner Federer’s first loss against a player outside the top 50 in 41 meetings at the US Open. Federer had set points in both the second and third sets, but troubles with his serve infected his entire game and 77 unforced errors doomed the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the face of a determined attack from Millman.

Millman said he was feeling the nerves of his first Grand Slam fourth round match as he surrendered the first set with a single break of serve. “I felt like a bit of a deer in the headlights to begin with,” said Millman, whose career has been slowed by a string of injuries and three surgeries. Although Federer broke first on the way to a 5-3 lead in the second, Millman won the last four games, breaking Federer twice as Federer wasted two set points in the 10th game. Federer upped his game in a tight third set, and had the first chance to claim the set at 6-5 in the tiebreaker. He netted a service return, and Millman converted his second set point to seize a two sets to one lead.

When the Swiss great broke for a 4-2 lead in the fourth the Ashe fans were on their feet. But he gave the break back in the next game after slamming an overhead into the bottom of the net on game point. They went to the tiebreaker, where two of Federer’s 10 double faults, followed by a backhand into the net and a wayward forehand gave Millman a 6-1 lead. Federer, looking all of his 37 years, clawed his way through two match points before slapping yet another forehand wide as Millman celebrated. And he’ll face another hero in Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals, trying to become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt won Wimbledon in 2002.

Djokovic, who ended a 54-week title drought with his 13th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, said he was relieved to get past 68th-ranked Sousa in straight sets, the searing afternoon heat seeming more of a problem than his Portuguese opponent. Kei Nishikori, runner-up in 2014, was also pleased to get through in three sets in blazing sunshine on Louis Armstrong Stadium. After racing through the first two sets against Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber he dropped his serve while serving for the match at 5-4 in the third, but managed to prevail 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

US Open results (x denotes seeded player):

Men 4th rd: Marin Cilic (CRO x7) bt David Goffin (BEL x10) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2, 6-4, Kei Nishikori (JPN x21) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, John Millman (AUS) bt Roger Federer (SUI x2) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3)

Women 4th rd: Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS x22) 6-4, 6-3 Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x29) 6-1, 6-3

Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x26) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.