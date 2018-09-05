Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

DRAP strikes back at PDLF chief to clarify its position

Islamabad : The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has expressed grave concern over allegations leveled against its Chief Executive Officer and other officials, by the President of the Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum (PDLF) Noor Mohammad Mahar who, in a recent letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called for a joint investigation to expose the alleged corruption within DRAP, and protection of watchdog institutions so that they can act as whistle-blowers to uproot corruption.

“Spurious drug manufacturer Noor Muhammad Mahar, who is nominated accused in more than 155 FIR’ for manufacturing and sale of spurious, unregistered and substandard medicines, is still out of the grip of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and operating freely to malign officers of DRAP, who took a stand to stop his illegal activities,” states a press release issued by DRAP here Sunday.

Clarifying its position, DRAP claims to have exposed the corruption of the owners of Everest Pharma including Noor Muhammad Mahar through the assistance of the Supreme Court, FIA and NAB. “In early 2018, DRAP received a complaint about Everest being involved in manufacturing of spurious, un-registered and substandard medicines. Noor Mahar is one of the owners of the firm. DRAP tried to take action against the firm but the powerful owners of the company pressurized DRAP officers through various tactics including lodging of applications in police stations,” the press release alleges.

“Noor Muhammad Mahar, under the garb of Pakistan Drug Lawyers’ Forum and Young Pharmacists Association, started a malicious media campaign against officers of DRAP. Due to their blackmailing, no Law LEA was cooperating with DRAP to take action against Everest before February 2018. DRAP has already admitted that these criminals are so powerful that it had to request the Supreme Court to direct the LEAs to cooperate for action against them. The apex court, while hearing Human Rights Application filed by DRAP, directed DRAP and LEAs to take action against Everest,” the press release states.

Thereafter, a team comprising officers from DRAP, FIA and NAB inspected Everest Pharmaceuticals and reported the firm’s involvement in manufacturing of unregistered, spurious and sex medicines. As such, the Licensing Board canceled the manufacturing license of Everest. Moreover, FIR was lodged against owners of the firm namely, Muhammad Usman and Dr. Kamran Izhaar, who are behind the bars, and Noor Muhammad Mehar, still an absconder, the press release states.

“As part of the National Task Force campaign against spurious drugs, permissions for lodging of 155 FIRs were granted against Everest; of these, 60 FIRs have been lodged and 95 are in process. As many as 128 cases of illegally imported pharmaceutical raw materials with fake endorsement of DRAP have been forwarded to NAB, FIA and the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement for cognizance under the law,” the press release states.

“This group is running a malicious campaign against CEO DRAP Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain, quoting two NAB references declaring him deceased. NAB has cleared the officer in the case where he was wrongly arrayed as deceased. NAB has submitted a detailed report in the Islamabad High Court, maintaining that the petitioner is trying to mislead the court and all adverse allegations levelled against the officer are false, baseless and without any evidence,” the DRAP press release concludes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys