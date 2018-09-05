Five minors die due to malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Five minors who were under treatment for malnutrition at the Civil Hospital in Tharparkar passed away on Tuesday. According to the Tharparkar Department of Health, the minors were aged between six days and a year.

The latest fatalities have taken the death toll in Tharparkar to 14 for this month. In August, a total of 40 minors had succumbed to malnutrition in the area. In 2018, the Health Department reported 428 minors dead due to malnutrition and other diseases in the area.

According to the Health Department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.