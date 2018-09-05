Wed September 05, 2018
REUTERS
September 5, 2018

FB expands Menlo Park headquarters

WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc opened its newest building at its Menlo Park headquarters as the world’s largest social network continues to hire aggressively to support its scorching growth.

Designed by celebrated architect Frank Gehry, the building, MPK 21, has a 3.6-acre rooftop garden featuring over 200 trees and is built with environmentally friendly materials, the company said in a blog post.

The company had said in July that it was boosting its presence in London, acquiring nearly 600,000 square feet (56,000 square meters) of office space across two buildings in King’s Cross - enough for more than 6,000 workstations.

Last month, Facebook said it removed accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation and took down a second campaign it said was linked to Russia. Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment on the Business Insider report.

