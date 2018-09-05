Wed September 05, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Arrangements made for cleanliness around Imambargahs: mayor

Karachi: Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said foolproof arrangements have been made for the repair of sewerage lines and roads adjacent to Imambargahs during Muharram.

He said this while addressing a meeting of religious scholars of different sects at his office at the old KMC building on Tuesday. The mayor vowed that peace and harmony would be ensured during the holy month.

DMC Central chairman Rehan Hashmi, DMC East chairman Moid Anwar and DMC West Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan, besides members of law enforcement agencies, were present on the occasion. The mayor added that 75 per cent of the budget was used for the repair of sewerage lines and there was a lack of financial support for the KMC.

The sewerage lines’ repair was the responsibility of the KWSB, but road patchwork was being done with limited funds and resources, he said. The mayor told the visitors that KMC Fire Brigade city wardens would be deployed to control traffic during the 9th and 10th of Muharram. He emphasised the need for completing projects related to the procession on MA Jinnah Road.

He asked the authorities of the KWDB, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and K-Electric to fulfil their responsibilities during the month. Municipal Commissioner Dr Saif Ur Rehman, commenting on the suggestions of religious scholars, said that the KMC with KWSB coordination had chalked out a contingency plan to repair all faulty sewerage lines.

Keeping in view the suggestions given by Ulema, the mayor promised to ensure peace during Muharram, saying he would continue to make Karachi a cradle of peace. Religious scholars called for releasing funds as soon as possible to the DMCs and the KMC so that they could complete work before Muharram. They complained that Karachi had become a heap of garbage, and also demanded that the control of the SSWMB, KWSB, KDA and SBCA should be handed over to the mayor.

