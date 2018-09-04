Tue September 04, 2018
September 4, 2018

UN urges Myanmar to free jailed reporters ‘immediately’

GENEVA: : New UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday she was "shocked" by Myanmar´s jailing of two Reuters journalists for seven years and called for their immediate release.

"I was shocked," the former Chilean president told reporters on her first day as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. "The trial was a travesty of justice."

"I urge Myanmar to immediately and unconditionally release Kyaw Soe Oo and Thet Oo Maung," she said in a statement. Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been held in Yangon´s Insein prison since their arrest in December, were charged with breaching Myanmar´s state secrets law while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

The case has sparked an outcry among the international community as an attempt to muzzle reporting on last year´s crackdown by Myanmar´s security forces on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Rakhine state. Army-led "clearance operations" drove 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, carrying with them widespread accounts of atrocities -- rape, murder and arson -- by Myanmar police and troops. The reporters denied the charges, insisting they were set up while exposing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine village of Inn Din in September last year.

