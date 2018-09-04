26 arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 26 suspected persons, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), during search and strike operations in various areas in the district on Monday.Official sources said the police party, led by Station House Officer Isamuddin Khan, launched search and strike operations in various on Kohat-Rawalpindi road and arrested 26 suspects including two POs.The law-enforcers also seized two guns, a rifle, five pistols, several cartridges and 10 kilograms of hashish. The held persons were shifted to the police station concerned.