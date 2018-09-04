Woman, daughter hit to death

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were killed by a speeding car in the Kahna area on Monday.

One Irfan along with his sister-in-law Salma Bibi and seven-year-old niece Noor Fatima was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit them, as a result of which, all the three fell on the road and got serious injuries. The injured persons were rushed to hospital where Salma Bibi and Noor Fatima succumbed to their injuries. The condition of Irfan was also said to be critical.

FOUND DEAD: A 25-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Shad Bagh police on Monday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.