tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The 2nd International Conference on “Conservation of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants for improving the livelihood of mountain communities through industrial linkages" kicked off here on Monday. The three-day conference has been organised by the Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat in collaboration with HEC and Himalaya University Consortium-Members Universities. VC University of Swat Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan said Pakistan possessed high value medicinal plants with high demand of national and international herbal markets.
MINGORA: The 2nd International Conference on “Conservation of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants for improving the livelihood of mountain communities through industrial linkages" kicked off here on Monday. The three-day conference has been organised by the Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat in collaboration with HEC and Himalaya University Consortium-Members Universities. VC University of Swat Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan said Pakistan possessed high value medicinal plants with high demand of national and international herbal markets.
Comments