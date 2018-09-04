International Conference

MINGORA: The 2nd International Conference on “Conservation of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants for improving the livelihood of mountain communities through industrial linkages" kicked off here on Monday. The three-day conference has been organised by the Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat in collaboration with HEC and Himalaya University Consortium-Members Universities. VC University of Swat Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan said Pakistan possessed high value medicinal plants with high demand of national and international herbal markets.