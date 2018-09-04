Tue September 04, 2018
National

A
APP
September 4, 2018

First-ever National Wildlife policy to be approved soon

Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam said Monday first ever National Wildlife policy draft would be soon submitted to cabinet for approval.

He said this in a meeting of Climate Change Caucus held here at Parliament House. The meeting was chaired by Chairperson of the Committee Senator Sherry Rahman and attended by other members including leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Muhammad Akram and Senator Nuzhat Sadia.

Advisor to PM said that the government is committed to work on the climate change issues. He said "In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, we successfully carried Billion Tree Tsunami project," adding that it will be replicated on national level.

Chairperson Sherry Rahman said that Pakistan is the victim of Climate Change, adding that Climate caucus would make efforts to formulate suggestions and recommendations on climate change issues to the ministry.

She said that caucus also issue recommendations to the provinces to coordinate with ministry of Climate Change. The meeting also decided to take briefing on Climate Change policy in next meeting.

Sherry said that the caucus will also discuss climate change issues with other national and international organisations. The senators expressed concerns over the drought and water scarcity issues in Balochistan. The meeting was also informed that the ministry would soon initiate a new project under Green Climate Fund. Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said “We need to change ways of irrigation in the country to compete issues like drought.”

