Japanese delegation visits LWMC

LAHORE: A delegation from University of Tokyo on Monday visited LWMC head office to study waste management system of provincial metropolis. The delegation, including Prof Yoshihide Sekimoto and two students, came to Lahore after Mumbai and Delhi (India). Farukh Butt, MD LWMC, along with GM Operations Sohail Malik and GM Procurement Waqar Butt welcomed the delegation. The MD and GM operations briefed the delegation about the ongoing integrated solid waste management system of Lahore.