SC orders probe into maltreatment with Maneka’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday took strong exceptions to the misbehaviour with the daughter of Khawar Maneka at the hands of police and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, Kaleem Imam, to conduct an inquiry into the matter by identifying the police involved in the incident and submit a report within a week.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo moto case regarding the transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

The court also directed the police chief of Punjab to investigate the matter independently relating to interference of one Ahsan Jamil Gujjar in the transfer matter of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal and submit the compliance report within a week besides conducting an inquiry regarding alleged involvement of Haider and Umer, personal secretary and security officer of Chief Minister officer of Chief Minister Punjab, in transfer matter of the DPO.

In pursuance of the court’s earlier order, Ahsan Jamil Iqbal Gujar, Haider and Umer, Shahzada Sultan, DIG Headquarters, Colonel Tariq Faisal of premier intelligence agency ISI, Khawar Maneka and his son Ibrahim Maneka appeared before the court

The CJP said the court feels sorry over the maltreatment faced by the daughter of Khawar Maneka by the police. During the course of hearing, Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam informed the court he did not possess the file with written orders regarding the transfer of his subordinate police officer DPO Pakpattan

The Chief Justice questioned as to why the provincial police chief did not take any action against Ahsan Gujjar. He then inquired Ahsan Gujjar as to what was his connection with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. "I am a citizen," Gujjar immediately responded.

The Chief Justice, however, admonished Gujjar for telling a lie in the court. “How are you related to the [Maneka] children. Are you their Mama (paternal or maternal uncle)?" he questioned.

DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal submitted before the court that what Ahsen Jameel Gujar had asked him to do, he did not do. The court then asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal Shariq Kamal as to whether he second the statement made by DPO to which the RPO replied in affirmative. When the court asked IG Kaleem Imam, he submitted that both the officials were required to bring into his notice after they visited the CM house but they did not.

Chief Justice then asked IGP Kaleem Imam to show the court written order of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan. However, IGP said that the orders were in fact verbally issued.

The IGP contended that DPO Rizwan Gondal was guilty of not taking notice of mistreatment meted out to the lady. The IGP left himself at the mercy of the apex court. He further submitted that he had to make a post-dated written order of the transfer. At this, the Chief Justice demanded to see the post-dated order but the IGP replied that he did not have the file

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said that the Chief Minister Punjab should be summoned for explanation as people appearing in the matter are lying before the court. At the outset of hearing, the court felt sorry over the mistreatment by the police with the daughter of Khawar Maneka with the observation that officials involved in the episode would be taken to task.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also observed that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against DPO Gondal if it is proved that the official failed to perform his professional obligation well in time after the incident of mistreatment with the lady by the police.

Khawar Maneka told the court that those who grabbed hand of his daughter were drunk adding that as he reached the spot he found his daughter was trembling with fear due to misbehavior of police personnel.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, another member of the bench, observed that drunken behaviour with the lady would not be tolerated. Khawar Maneka submitted that he had never seen before the police check-post at which he was stopped in the second incident. He said that after stopping him on the said check post, the police asked him, “Maneeka Sahib please come out from the car.”

“I asked the police as to how they know that I am in the car”, Khawar Maneek told the court. At this. Chie Justice assured Maneeka that the very incident will be investigated from all angles.

“Your daughter is our daughter and we will probe the matter thoroughly”, the CJP remarked. To a court’s query, Maneka said that they have family relations with Ahsan Jamil Gujjar for decades.

“Conspiracy cannot be ruled out in this matter,” Khawar Maneka said. Meanwhile, Colonel Tariq Faisal of ISI also appeared before the court. The Chief Justice asked him as to why he phoned Rizwan Gondal. “What is position of ISI in such matters,” he questioned.

Colonel Tariq responded that Rizwan Gondal was his friend and he was informed by another friend that Rizwan Gondal was facing a problem to which he made a call to him (DPO) in his personal capacity not officially. The ISI official further said that he advised Rizwan Gondal not to visit Dera of Khawar Maneka and handle the situation professionally.

The Chief Justice, however, advised Colonel Tariq to be careful in future. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed Inspector General of Police Punjab Kaleem Imam to conduct an inquiry into the matter by identifying the police involved in the incident and submit report within a week.