Gun battle leaves 7 dead in Afghanistan

SHIBERGHAN: At least seven people, including six militants and a security personnel, were killed as clash erupted in Aqcha district of the northern Jawzjan province on Sunday, deputy provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said.Taliban insurgents launched coordinated offensives on security checkpoints in Aqcha district in the wee hours of Sunday to overrun the district headquarters, but their attempts failed as security forces returned fire, forcing them to flee, Khashi said.

In the fire exchange which lasted for a few hours, the militants ran away leaving six bodies and three injured behind. The security forces would continue to pursue the insurgents, he added.

One security personnel lost his life and another sustained injuries in the firefight, Khashi admitted. Taliban militants are yet to make comment.