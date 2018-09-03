Mon September 03, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Share

Bahawalpur U19s take control against Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Bahawalpur’s Muzammil Khan (4-24) and Mohammad Hamza (4-13) bowled out Islamabad cheaply in the first innings of National Under-19 Championship here at National Ground Sunday.

In response to Bahawalpur’s 234, Islamabad were skittled out for 101 with Muzammil immaculate with his pace bowling while Hamza willy with his off break.

Bahawalpur reached 119-8 in second innings when stumps were drawn for the second day.

For Islamabad Zainul Abidin (4-34) bowled well while Ali Imran (41) was prominent scorer for Bahawalpur.

Scores in brief: Bahawalpur 234 in 83 overs (Ali Imran 78, Mohammad Junaid 47; Zainul Abidin 5-78) and 119-8 (Ali Imran 41; Zainul Abidin 4-34). Islamabad 101 all out in 57.5 overs (Zahid Iqbal 27; Muzammil Khan 4-34, Mohammad Hamza 4-13).

