Vendors fleece shoppers at Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: Prices of all vegetables and fruits have increased. Overcharging and shortage of most of commodities continued at Sunday bazaars due to wrong pricing issue.

Vendors are of the view that rates of almost all vegetables are almost double of the official rate list at wholesale level while the market committee has issued half rates. They said the officials do not bother to check price list and auction process of the commodities. They said the administrative and market committee officials were aware of this problem but they did not implement official rate list.

The administrative staff in makeshift markets said they checked the rates at least thrice in a day and revised them downwards accordingly. However, they admitted that overcharging could not be controlled due to price rate and purchase price differential. If we strictly implement the official rates, these bazaars would wear a deserted a look. Vendors would not sell anything here, they said.

In the absence of sufficient supply, vendors openly overcharged and sold B and C categories items in the makeshift markets. A few items of A-category were sold there.

Tomato, Cucumber, lemon, spinach, coriander, luffa, ladyfinger, capsicum, local zucchini (tinday desi), Bitter gourd, cauliflower, cabbage, pea, papaya,apricot, pear, corn, pomegranate, grapes and plump were the items were not sold.

This week the price of potato new was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg and potato store at Rs 11 to 12 per kg and sugar free fixed at Rs 17 to 19 per kg, and it sold at Rs 30 per kg.

The price of onion was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 27 to 29 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs 13 per kg, fixed at Rs 61 to 65 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing.

Garlic China was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 88 to 90 per kg, and garlic local by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs 80 per kg, and China variety was sold at 120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs 55 per kg, fixed at Rs 189 to 195 per kg, and sold at Rs 240 per kg. The price of brinjal was also increased by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Cucumber was gained by Rs 18 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Bitter gourd was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, not available there.

Spinach was fixed at Rs 9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg.

Lemon local was fixed Rs 58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing issue.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 40 per kg and good quality at Rs 70 per kg.

Green chilli was stable at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Capsicum was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Ladyfinger was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs 9 to 10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing.

Luffa was fixed at Rs 28, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs 14 per kg fixed at Rs 36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Coriander was increased by Rs 120 per kg, fixed Rs 200 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Carrot price was fixed at Rs 45 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed Rs 58 to 60 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, not available.

Pea was fixed gained by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 121 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 38 to 97 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 60 to 100 per kg.

Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs 33 to 35 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs 50 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 95 per kg, not sold.

Peach A category was fixed at Rs 126 to 130 per kg, B-category at Rs 83 to 85 per kg and mixed sold at Rs 130 per kg.

Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs 43 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 200 per kg.

Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs 174 to 180 per kg, Grapes black was fixed at Rs 136 to 140 per kg, and Grapes Gola was fixed Rs 97 to 100 per kg not sold there.

Guava was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs 65 per kg, not available there.

Pomegranate Qandhari was fixed 126 to 130 per kg, Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, not sold there.

Sweet fruit A-category was fixed at Rs 97 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs 150 per dozen, and B-category at Rs 58 to 60 per dozen and sold at Rs 100 per dozen.