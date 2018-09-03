FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing registers 388 cases in two years

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered 388 cases and as a result arrested 350 accused persons during two years. Of the total registered FIRs, 65 convictions and 45acquittals were made during the period (January 2016 to December 31, 2017). According to Ministry of Interior, a fine amounting to Rs12.72 million has also been imposed by courts.