Ali Raza Abidi quits MQM-P ahead of by-polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi resigned from the party's basic membership Saturday night.

In the resignation letter sent to MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which was also posted on Twitter, Abidi wrote: "This is to bring into your attention that I will not be able to continue participation with MQM-Pakistan due to personal reasons. Therefore, it is requested to accept my resignation from basic membership."

The sources, however, informed Geo News that the MQM’s former MNA has quit in disappointment at the party overlooking him and nominating Faisal Sabzwari in his stead.

This is a major setback for the MQM-P, especially considering that the resignation comes ahead of the by-polls, wherein Abidi believed he would be nominated in the NA-243 constituency.