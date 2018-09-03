Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start
Public projects
The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Karachi Whites gain lead over WAPDA

KARACHI: Karachi Whites secured 47 runs lead over WAPDA and then dismissed their openers early to take a commanding position on the second day of their match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at National Stadium here on Sunday.

In response to WAPDA’s first innings total of 245, Karachi Whites scored 292 before being bowled out. Mirza Asad Baig scored 76. Hasnain Bukhari took four wickets. WAPDA were 35 for two at the end of the day’s play.

At Diamond Ground, Islamabad, HBL reached 243 for the loss of five wickets in response to Islamabad Region’s 348. Abid Ali was the top scorer for HBL with 83 runs. Mohammad Arham and Mohammad Nadeem took two wickets each.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, KRL reached 132 for the loss of two wickets against Peshawar Region’s first innings total of 278. Opener Jahid Ali was batting at 52 not out.

For Peshawar, Akbar Badshah was the top scorer with 114 not out. At Abbottabad Stadium, NBP secured lead against FATA as they reached 275 for the loss of four wickets in response to the tribesmen’s 247. Danish Aziz scored 84. Opener Rameez Raja junior managed 57 runs. FATA’s Adnan Ghaus took two wickets.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, ZTBL reached 174 for four, having conceded two runs lead to Lahore Region Blues. Haseeb-ur-Rehman scored 48. Lahore Region Blues had been bowled out for 123 in response to ZTBL’s first innings total of 121. Farhan Khan scored 42. Haseeb got four wickets and Muhammad Ali three.

Multan Region were struggling at 166 for eight in response to PTV’s first innings total of 281 at Multan Stadium.Waqar Hussain was their top scorer who got out after making 43. Aamer Jamal got three wickets for 28 runs.

Rawalpindi Region were struggling at 112 for six in response to SSGC’s 349 at Rawalpindi Stadium. Naved Malik was not out on 43. Aamer Yamin got three wickets for 24 runs. Ahmed Jamal grabbed two wickets.

For SSGC, Test batsmen Sami Aslam (100) and Umar Amin (154) scored centuries. At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Lahore Region Whites were 135 for four against SNGPL’s 251. Usman Salahuddin was 42 not out. Bilawal Bhatti got three wickets.

