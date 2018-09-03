Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Editorial

September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The right ideas

Will the new PTI government be able to bring Pakistan out of the FATF grey list? For starters, our new Finance Minister Asad Umar has said all the right things about the matter. The most important statement from him has been that it should be seen as ‘an opportunity rather than a challenge.’ Speaking before the Senate, Umar took the right approach when addressing the matter. But saying the right things is not going to get Pakistan out of the mess it is in. This might be a good opportunity to put Pakistan’s own house in order and in that it presents a significant challenge. Despite almost a decade and a half of fighting terrorism, Pakistan has not been able to address the financial side of the terrorist nexus.

The FATF report has identified 26 deficiencies which fall into three broad categories: currency smuggling, Havala/Hundi, and terrorist finance. With the next review set to take place in Jakarta on September 11-12, the current government has little time left to present its plan to improve Pakistan’s adherence to global money-laundering standards. Pakistan will complete its internal review on September 8 and it would be good to see the government share the findings with the public on its own.

The real challenge, in line with what Finance Minister Umar has said, is to address these deficiencies to serve our own interest. Being on the grey list is a hazardous position that could lead to Pakistan being put on the blacklist. The latter comes with international sanctions and is definitely a situation that the current government would like to avoid amidst the existing foreign reserve crisis. Umar has noted that Pakistan has been on the grey list before, but it is not a place that we want to remain on. With a 15-month deadline to address the FATF concerns, the timeline forward is not unrealistic. The formation of a National Executive Committee was integral to the process and this is now in place. However, it will need to be more than a mere paper committee as most such committees end up becoming. Responsibilities will need to be assigned and performance monitored to ensure that Pakistan does not fall back into this position. The current situation, where the country keeps coming in and out of the grey list, does not reflect well on our own challenge of tackling money laundering and terrorist finance. The finance minister has an opportunity to set things up for this situation not to arise again. It is important that the right words are followed by concrete action.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday