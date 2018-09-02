Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Top Story

SK
Sohail Khan
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB moves SC against IHC order to transfer Sharifs’ cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenged on Saturday in the Supreme Court the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order transferring remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court.

The NAB chairman through its Prosecutor General filed a criminal petition for leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the order passed by the IHC on August 7, 2018.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had allowed former prime minister’s application that sought court’s help to transfer remaining references from Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir’s court to any other court.

The NAB prayed to the apex court to set aside the IHC verdict and judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court No 1 be allowed to continue hearing the remaining two corruption references — Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship and other companies. On July 6, the accountability court judge No 1 Muhammad Bashir convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam and her spouse Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and awarded sentence of 10 years, seven years and two years, respectively in Avenfiled reference.

Avenfield corruption reference related to the purchase of four flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, was among the three cases filed by the NAB against the former premier and his children on the Supreme Court's orders in its landmark judgment delivered last year in Panamagate case.

Nawaz Sharif through his counsel Khawaja Haris had requested the IHC to transfer the remaining corruption references to another accountability court.

Khawaja Haris during his arguments before the IHC had contended that the NAB’s references against Sharif family had a common witness, JIT head Wajid Zia, while the presiding judge of the accountability court had already disclosed his opinion on crucial aspects in all three references.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!