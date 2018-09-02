Rs10b defamation suit of Shahbaz against Imran adjourned

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of defamation suit moved by former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif against PTI Chairman Imran Khan as the judge concerned was on leave.

The duty judge adjourned the case by September 18.

The former CM filed the defamation suit of Rs 10 billion against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his claim of being offered bribe to withdraw Panama Papers case. Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel Mustafa Ramday argued that Imran Khan leveled false allegations of bribery against his client Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

He said Imran Khan in April through the media stated that a common friend offered him Rs 10 billion on behalf of the then Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to remain silent in Panama Papers case.

The counsel said it was a serious allegation leveled by Imran Khan against his client which badly damaged his repute. He said the allegation also caused serious mental agony and stress to his client.

The counsel prayed to the court to issue a decree in his client’s favour for recovery of Rs 10 billion as compensation for publication of defamatory content.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif through his legal notice had urged Imran Khan to name the person within 14 days who had reached him on his behalf with the offer of Rs 10 billion.

Otherwise, he had said, the court would be moved against him. Later, the defamation suit was filed against the PTI chairman by him.