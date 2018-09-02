Teenage boy dies in road accident

karachi A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Ayesha Manzil area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the 19-year-old was hit by a fast-moving vehicle while riding a motorbike on the Ayesha Manzil bridge. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.