Sat September 01, 2018
National

A
APP
September 1, 2018

MQM delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday and discussed the prevailing political situation, presidential election and problems pertaining to Karachi, Hyderabad and Sindh.The delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farogh Nasim, Aminul Haq, Kanwar Naveed, Nasreen Jalil and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq were also present during the meeting.

The delegation discussed in detail the problems being faced by the people of the province. The delegation was assured that the federal government was cognisant of the problems of the masses and assured all necessary measures for their early redressal. Earlier, the prime minister had a separate meeting with Imran Ismail and discussed in detail the problems being faced by the masses.

The prime minister said he was fully aware of the multitude of problems being faced by the people of Karachi. It was noted with concern that some areas of the Karachi metropolis lacked even basic facilities. The prime minister said Karachi was playing a key role in the stability and strength of the national economy and the PTI government was committed to improve the law and order situation in the city, and ensure provision of basic facilities to the people.

