PTI govt’s interaction with world capitals begins

ISLAMABAD: The first direct interaction by the PTI-led government with foreign capitals commenced on Friday when Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane held delegation level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

The Netherlands Foreign Minister Stef Blok also telephoned Qureshi hours after the cancellation of a sketches’ exhibition by a Dutch lawmaker.

The coming days will see visits from China and the United States. FM Zarif also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi where matters of security situation and other matters of mutual interest were discussed. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) commented that Zarif "acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region". Of added significance is that Zarif’s visit comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Joseph F. Dunford's visit. “This is an excellent reach out by the neighbouring countries and we have others coming,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal commented without going into details.

Pakistan says Zarif’s visit will strengthen the already strong bilateral relationship at a time when both have stood by each other in difficult moments.

Pakistan especially raised its appreciation of Ayatollah Khomeini’s unwavering support for the struggle of the people of Kashmir. Qureshi told Javad Zarif that Pakistan fully supported Iran’s ‘principled stance’ on the country’s nuclear deal with major world powers, and expressed the hope that the remaining parties to the Iran deal will also uphold their commitments. Earlier, Pakistan had expressed concern over the US withdrawal from the Iran deal, saying the decision will affect the world community's efforts to solve the "conflict" with Iran.

“Pakistan also expressed hope that the remaining parties to the agreement would uphold their commitment after the United States pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) earlier in May and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) repeated verifications the country was strictly adhering to the terms of agreement,” said the spokesman in a statement.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by six world powers: the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union. Under the deal, Iran scaled back its uranium enrichment program and promised not to pursue nuclear weapons. In exchange, international sanctions on Iran were lifted, allowing the country to sell its oil and gas worldwide.

Detailed discussions were also held on regional and global issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and it was agreed to host the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations and the Joint Economic Commission at earlier dates. “The foreign ministers also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in economic, trade and connectivity sectors and agreed to continue close consultations over issues related to Pakistan-Iran border,” added the spokesman.

Zarif also congratulated the foreign minister on Pakistan’s strong protest against the blasphemous sketches’ competition leading to its cancellation. “Muslim countries need to confront Islamophobic tendencies with one voice,” he said.

In his meeting with Qureshi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kazuyuki Nakane agreed over the need for a firm resolve to increase high level interaction between the two countries. Of late, meetings between heads of state and senior politicians and diplomats have been rare, but the Japanese foreign minister had paid a visit this year.

The spokesman emphasised Pakistan’s call to correct the balance of trade with Japan, which is heavily tilted in Tokyo’s favor. “Japan is an important development partner and Pakistan would like to see Japanese investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for which facilitation to Japanese investors in all the sectors would be assured”, pointed out the spokesman. Nakane informed his counterpart that the next round of Joint Government Business Dialogue would also be held during this year.

While earlier there had been apprehensions in Tokyo over the larger than life presence of China in the region through CEPEC, Qureshi pointed out the use of Gwadar Port in enhancing economic development, regional connectivity, peace and prosperity of the region. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Stef Blok of the Netherlands telephoned Qureshi on Friday. According to the spokesman, the foreign ministers discussed the announcement by the Dutch Islamophobe parliamentarian Geert Wilders to call off the blasphemous sketches’ competition.

“The Dutch foreign minister reiterated his government’s position of disassociation with Wilder’s activities and assured of continued cooperation”, added the spokesman. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted that the timely efforts made by the two governments helped in achieving the desired result. He stressed the need for working together to raise awareness and limiting the disturbing trend of Islamophobia, incitement to racial and religious hatred, and building bridges among civilizations.