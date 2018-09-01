HRCP urges govt to address press freedom issue

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged the government to acknowledge and promptly address constraints to press freedom.

In a statement released at the launch of its report investigating curbs on newspaper distribution and journalists’ freedom of expression, the HRCP has said: “The new government must uphold freedom of expression across the print and broadcast media to establish its democratic credentials. Its commitment to ensuring that all state-run media have complete editorial independence is an important and welcome step, but this is still the tip of the iceberg. The government has inherited a difficult situation vis-à-vis curbs on press freedom, but having done so, it must now acknowledge and take responsibility and rectify the situation. “There is also evidence that corroborates reports of the intimidation and harassment of journalists and social media activists – to the point that an increasing number of media persons feel compelled to practice self-censorship at the expense of professional, objective journalism.”

“There appears to be little compunction about intimidating journalists and their families, subjecting them to vicious character assassination through social media and creating fear through reprisals in the shape of abductions and physical attacks. The HRCP calls on the federal and provincial governments and all other state institutions and services to take appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized, illegal interference with freedom of expression in the country. There should be no interference in the sale and distribution of any newspaper, nor should any TV channels be deliberately displaced. The system of issuing ‘press advice’ must cease immediately and the complaints documented in the HRCP’s report redressed. The state must also set up complete and effective information commissions in each province to implement its obligations under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.”