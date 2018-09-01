PFF names squad for SAFF Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan football federation announced the national team for SAFF Cup, which will kick start from September 4 in Dhaka and the final will be played on September 15.

PFF selection committee announced 20 members squad for the event. Saddam Husein will lead the side; Hassan Bashir will be the Vice Captain. Selected squad comprises Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Faisal Iqbal, Zeeshan Rehman, Abdullah Qazi, Shehbaz Younus, Mohsin Ali, Bilawal Ur Rehman, Muhammad Riaz, Ahmed Faheem, Sadullah, Mehmood Khan, Saddam Husein(C), Hassan Bashir (VC), Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Youssef Butt, Saqib Hanif, Ahsanullah, Mohamed Ali.

Head coach Jose Nogueira, Assistant Coach Mohammad Habib, Assistant Coach Essa Khan, Goal Keeper Coach Zahid Ali, Physical Trainer Roberto Portella, Physiotherapist Mohammad Adnan also left with the players.

President of PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said Asian Games were first international assignment of Pakistan Team after a long recession due to the stoppage of football caused by previous government interference. Players performed well and showed signs of hope including victory against Nepal. National Team’s first win in 44 years history of Asian Games has boosted moral of players and coaching staff and they are determined to perform well in the SAFF Cup.

Pakistan will play its first match against Nepal on 4th Sep, matches against its other group teams Bangladesh and Bhutan are scheduled on 6 and 8 September respectively, the team will depart from Lahore Airport to Bangladesh via Doha Qatar tomorrow (Saturday).