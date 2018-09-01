Sat September 01, 2018
Islamabad

September 1, 2018

E-12 affected people seek Imran Khan’s intervention

Islamabad : The allottees of Sector E-12 have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter of development of the sector which has been stalled for almost three decades and has created lots of problems for them, says a press release.

Nazar Hussain, a retired bureaucrat and allottee plot No.333, Sector E-12/1, said that traditional attitude of Capital Development Authority (CDA) towards possession and development of the sector has brought the situation to standstill.

He said that CDA acquired sector E-12 in 1985 and paid cost of land to concerned land owners and subsequently launched a housing scheme there in the year 1989. “Of total 4,430 plots of the sector 2,730 were allotted to CDA employees as well as through draw to general public. Moreover, 1,700 plots were allotted to in service and retired Federal Government Employees including widows of such deceased employees. A number of plots were purchased by the Overseas Pakistanis. The CDA had received full cost of plots, development and additional development charges from the allottees,” he deplored.

Nazar Hussain said the federal government employees who were allotted plots, on the basis of age wise seniority through Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), were then in their late 50s years of age whereas the retired employees were in their late 60s and by now, after about 30 years, more than 1,300 such allottees have passed away due to age factor amid dreams of their own house and leaving behind different tales of their agonies. “The surviving allottees and families of deceased allottees have been living a hard life and spent millions of rupees as rent of hired houses. They kept on running from pillar to post to procure a shelter in their old age for themselves and their families but all in vain except false promises of CDA,” he added.

“The CDA acquired total 1935 Built up Properties (BuPs) of the sector during 1985 and 1987, paid compensation and allotted hundreds of plots, in the name of previous land owners, against their BuPs but neither ejected any genuine BuP owner nor possessed/ demolished any BuP so far, rather there has been regular increase in encroachments. These BuPs are the bone of contention of this dilemma which impeded development of the sector. CDA did not even take possession of major portion of vacant land of the sector due to which it remained under different use of unauthorised persons. Moreover, CDA did not develop sub-sector E-12/2 which is already in CDA’s possession and sub-sector E-12/3 where there are nominal BuPs,” Nazar Hussain added.

He said that decades long efforts including personal visits, applications, requests through print and social media and protests of allottees, apart from queries and deliberations of Senate / NA Committees, could not bear any fruit as CDA continued hoodwinking the authorities. “Under the said circumstances there seems no ray of hope for development of the sector. Therefore, we the allottees of plots of sector E-12, welcome you as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and humbly request you to graciously look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and direct CDA to secure possession of the land and manage earliest possible simultaneous development of 4 sub sectors of E-12.

