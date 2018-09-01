Minister apprise senators of efforts to benefit minorities

Senator Gianchand, Senator Anwar Lal Dean and Sardar Ramesh Singh Tushnamaity Patel called on Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Social Welfare & Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal at his office on Friday and exchanged views on issues of minorities, including encroachments on graveyards, preservation and renovation of historical worship places, scholarships for bright students and development schemes.

Kishori Lal said that all minority communities would be given representation in his department, and developments schemes would be initiated after taking these communities into confidence. He informed the visitors that he had given fifteen days to officers to functionalise all the offices of department, including public grievances desks set up at divisional levels.

The minister said that the scholarship policy would be revised to ensure that only bright and needy students belonging to minorities got this opportunity. He further stated that reforms would also be brought about to improve the process of giving marriage grants.