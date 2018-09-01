Resolution moved against KE

A member of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal on Friday submitted a resolution in the secretariat of the assembly, demanding strict action against the city’s power utility over a recent incident in which a minor boy lost his both arms due to the falling of high-voltage wires on him.

MMA lawmaker from Karachi Syed Abdul Rasheed demanded strict action against the privatised K-Electric for the tragic incident that occurred in Ahsanabad area. The resolution said: “During the previous day, a tragedy occurred in Ahsanabad area of Karachi owing to the sheer carelessness of K-Electric. In this incident, an eight-year-old boy lost both his arms.

“The K-Electric is responsible for the incident. Due strict action should be initiated against the K-Electric on an immediate basis. A high-powered probe committee should be constituted comprising members of the Sindh Assembly to probe this incident.

“The outcome of the investigation should be duly informed to the house. Steps should be initiated for the due care, education, and for securing the future of the child who was affected in the incident.”

On August 24, the third day of Eidul Azha, eight-year-old Muhammad Umer stepped out of his residence and accidently touched a high-tension electricity wire lying on the ground. Surgeons at the CHK’s Burns Centre amputated both arms of Umer, who had touched a live wire near his house in Ahsanabad area. After feeling the electric shock, he had tried to use his other hand to free himself but both the arms were badly burnt.

“Umer had been sent out to a corner shop for bringing something home where he accidently touched a live wire,” the boy’s father Muhammad Arif told The News on Thursday. “Both of his hands were badly burnt by the time we reached there. We shifted him to the Burns Centre at the Civil Hospital, where they amputated both of his arms.”

He said the child remained under treatment at the Burns Centre after the incident until both of his upper limbs were amputated at the hospital this past Wednesday.

KE ‘saddened’

In a statement issued on Friday, KE said that with reference to the unfortunate incident occurred in Ahsanabad, it “deeply sympathizes with the family and continues to engage with them for all possible support for Muhammad Umer’s current and future medical expenses”.

The utility further said: “It is understandable that the child’s family looks to explore legal options. As a law abiding organization, KE will extend full cooperation in investigation process.

“As per preliminary investigations, the incident was a consequence of the pervasive kunda wires to extract power through illegal infrastructure by some other elements where this unfortunate incident took place and the innocent child got injured. The power utility has repeatedly disconnected this illegal network and even initiated regulatory action. KE continues to seek strong government support and rigorous enforcement to curb this menace by ensuring that unplanned settlements, illegal networks and kundas are eliminated so that public safety is not compromised.

“KE once again reiterates full cooperation to any investigation into the matter and requests relevant authorities' intervention to ensure KE operations in the area are not disrupted.”

KE staffers booked

SITE Super Highway police on Friday arrested seven staffers of K-Electric after booking them in case over charges of causing physical injury to a child due to the breaking of high tension wires and arrested seven of its staff members.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiraz Nazeer of District Malir said that the police had registered an FIR under sections 337-H (I) and 336 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He added that the police responding to the FIR conducted raids and arrested seven staffers of K-Electric.

Those arrested were identified as Asif Iqbal, Saqib Hussain, Sagheer Raza, Syed Asim, Saeed Ahmed, Mirza Asif Baig and Mushtaq.