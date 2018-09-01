Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle
Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Sports

REUTERS
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

American long jumper Lawson banned for doping

BERLIN: American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson blamed contaminated beef after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday that he had been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a banned substance.

Lawson, who won silver in the long jump at last year’s world athletics championships, tested positive for epitrenbolone, the AIU said.

“AIU confirms a provisional suspension against USA sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson for the presence of epitrenbolone, a violation of Article 2.1 of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules,” it said on Twitter.

The 24-year-old athlete denied any wrongdoing saying the substance could have entered his body through the consumption of beef.

He said a June 2 sample had tested positive for the substance and he was notified on Aug. 3.

“Having now researched Trenbolone, we have discovered that it is a USDA approved steroid, legally used in the United States in the production of beef,” he said in a statement.

“Lab results have shown that there were extremely trace amounts of the metabolite in my sample. We are confident that we will prove that the metabolite entered my system through contamination.”“I am a 100 percent clean athlete and a big supporter of a clean sport.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!