Sat September 01, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 1, 2018

Cook is ‘flatlining’, says Gooch

LONDON: Alastair Cook’s long-time mentor, Graham Gooch, is worried the England opener “is flat-lining” as the debate grows about whether he is fighting to save his career.

Despite consistent backing from his captain Joe Root and former England cricketers, there continue to be those who are concerned about the way Cook has been batting.Graham Gooch, whose record Cook surpassed to become the highest run-scorer for England in Tests, is the latest to voice his concern about the left-hander.

Speaking to BBC, Gooch pointed out how he hasn’t seen any improvement in Cook’s game and that the batsman is ‘flatlining’.

“My concern watching him is that I don’t see any improvement in his game,” Gooch said. “I think he is flatlining a little bit. When you are a cricketer, as a batsman you always need to improve yourself, need to look for new things to drive your forward.”

With 97 runs in six innings, Cook has been one of England’s major disappointments in the series, along with the rest of the top order.In 2018, Cook has scored just one half-century in 14 innings resulting in question marks over his longevity.

There was belief that Cook might be able to rediscover his lost form against India at the Ageas Bowl, the same venue where he resurrected his flickering career with scores of 95 and 70 four years ago against the same opponent.

And while he did the hard work and played out 54 balls, it was almost as if the left-hander gifted his wicket when he late cut a delivery from Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli and third slip.“I don’t know how he’s practicing, I don’t know what he’s doing away from the game,”

“But I’m really concerned when I see him play because he makes similar mistakes and even a33, 34,” said Gooch.“There is room to improve yourself,” he added.

Comments

