Extra charges

It has been observed that private schools charge exorbitant examination fees from students. This fee covers all the expenses that school incur to conduct annual examinations. However, for many parents it isn’t convenient to pay extra charges. The promise of ‘education for all’ can’t be turned into reality if private schools continue to charge extra fee.

If the prevailing situation is not tackled, the low-salaried individuals or those parents who live below the poverty line will be forced to stop sending their children to school. This will, undoubtedly, create ignorance in every society. The management of private schools should ponder on the ramifications of charging high fee before implementation so that every parent can send their children to school to ensure the eradication of poverty and ignorance.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

Hyderabad