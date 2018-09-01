Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle
Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

KARACHI: Netherland-based All Power Solution has expressed interest in setting up heavy metal steel plant in Karachi with an equity investment of $4.0 million, an official at Pakistan’s embassy in Netherland said.

All Power Solution is primarily in the business of power plant management. Netherlands is the leading exporter of machinery, electrical machinery, and mineral fuels to Pakistan.

The official said the proposal was at a preliminary stage, hence no further details could be known. However, the proposed plant would be in joint venture with a local company. “Besides, various other Dutch companies expressed keen interest in entering into joint ventures with Pakistan’s companies,” the official said.

The commercial wing maintains liaison with multinational companies in the Netherlands and makes efforts to convince them to expand their operations to Pakistan. “During interaction with Dutch companies, they have expressed interest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC). Details of CPEC related projects will be marketed to multinationals to attract further investment,” the official added.

The commercial wing maintains liaison with chamber of commerce in Netherland to promote the soft image of the country and Dutch companies are provided information about investment potential in Pakistan.

The recent investment of $450 million by Friesland Campina, Frisian Egg and SPAR has portrayed a very positive image of Pakistan amongst Dutch investors. Recently, Vopak has acquired 29 percent stake in Engro Elengy by making an investment of $28 million.

“The mission has facilitated more companies in exploring the opportunities, created as a result of CPEC and to let them visit Pakistan and explore the option of joint ventures with local companies,” official added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!