Upgradation of Gun Club ordered

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza visited Gun and Country Club here on Thursday and ordered the early upgradation of its all sports facilities.

She attended a briefing by Secretary of the Gun & Country Club Humayun Aftab about the sports facilities at the multipurpose club.

He informed the minister that the Gun and Country Club had sports shooting ranges, indoor swimming and outdoor swimming pools, gymnasium and three tennis courts. The minister issued directions for the early upgradation of all sports facilities at the Gun and Country Club. Director General Pakistan Sports Board Arif Ibrahim was also present in the meeting.

Later, the minister visited sports shooting ranges, swimming pool and gymnasium.

Declaring the Gun and Country Club illegal, the Supreme Court recently ordered the handing over of the club's venue to the Pakistan Sports Board, which originally owned the land. By issuing a notification in 2002, the then Musharraf regime had approved the establishment of the club in the Pakistan Sports Board's vicinity.