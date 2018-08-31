Fri August 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Humid, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained partly cloudy with humidity in the city on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a westerly wave is still present over northern areas of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Malamjabba 43, Saidu Sharif 07, Dir 03 and Lower Dir 01. Thursday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 26.8°C and humidity level was 67 per cent.

