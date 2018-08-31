Fri August 31, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
August 31, 2018

Minister Chohan bans ‘vulgar’ movie billboards in Punjab

Ag Reuters

KARACHI: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan announced a ban on “vulgar” movie billboards in the province, angering those who fear the growing influence of hardliners under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Since Imran’s party appointed him last week, Chohan has caused a number of rows, including his visit to the grave of a man sentenced to death for killing Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011, and with critical remarks about actress Nargis. “If any vulgar billboard is found at any cinema in Punjab after three days, there will be a fine in first place, and if anyone didn’t comply, that cinema will be shut down,” Chohan told a public meeting in Lahore. Chohan joined the PTI after leaving the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, former actress Nargis Thursday slammed Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for his derogatory and misogynistic remarks about female artistes, Geo News reported.

The minister, in a video of a public gathering in Lahore surfacing on social media, was seen saying that ‘if he had the authority, he would have made Nargis offer Haj and keep as much as 300 fasts a year’. Reached for comment, the former actress said she had completely quit showbiz and was happy at home, adding, “neither I discuss anyone nor I want any person to discuss me”. “Whoever this minister is, I have listened to his statement and would only like to tell him that you are on a responsible post. Choose your words rightly. Such words are not used for any woman sitting back at home,” Nargis added. “Minister sahib every individual has respect; be careful next time or else every respectable person reserves the right to take legal action,” she warned Chohan.

The Punjab minister created another controversy earlier after he was seen abusing a private TV channel’s technical staff in reaction to being asked by a talk show host over his controversial remarks in the past.

Meanwhile, PTI’s senior leader Aleem Khan condemned Chohan’s behaviour. Chohan should not have said such things, Aleem said while adding that a complaint must have been lodged with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. In a statement issued later in the day, Chohan said propaganda was being done against him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

Advertisement

Photos & Videos

