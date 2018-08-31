Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, assured that the government would provide all resources required to maintain capability and capacity of the army.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Afridi and secretary defence.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with the support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach, the same challenges would be overcome.

"Pakistan is destined to rise and Inshallah we shall rise staying positively relevant in the comity of nations," said Imran Khan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister and the ministers were given detailed briefings on security environment, threat spectrum and response. Updates on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, ongoing Operation Raddul Fassad, the Karachi situation and Khushal Balochistan programme were also given.

The prime minister appreciated professionalism, operational readiness and contributions and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the prime minister for his visit and posing confidence in the army. The army chief assured that the Pakistan Army shall Inshallah continue to deliver on nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices. Upon arrival, the prime minister was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent. Imran Khan laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The prime minister was introduced to all Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the GHQ. Imran Khan also had a meeting with the COAS.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response