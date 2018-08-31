Fri August 31, 2018
REUTERS
August 31, 2018

Allardyce lashes out at FA over IPSO press ruling

LONDON: Sam Allardyce has criticised the Football Association (FA) after an independent investigation on the Daily Telegraph’s allegations that led to his sacking as England manager found “significant inaccuracies” in the original report.

Allardyce was sacked as England manager just 67 days after taking charge following a report by the Telegraph, which alleged that the 63-year-old advised undercover reporters on methods to circumvent third-party ownership of players.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) ruled in favour of the Telegraph on 22 of the 25 occasions but upheld three of Allardyce’s complaints, with the regulator noting that three major inaccuracies were present.

One of the key inaccuracies stated by the IPSO relates to Allardyce’s comments about third-party ownership, which the former Everton boss believes is the reason he was sacked by the FA.

“Had the FA stuck to their word and waited to see the Telegraph’s evidence (as they originally told me they would) they would have seen the allegations made against me were false,” Allardyce said in a statement to British media.

“It was of course the allegations about third-party ownership that the FA stated were the reasons for my leaving.

“It was clear that those that I was dealing with were more concerned with their own image than getting to the truth of what had occurred.”

