Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC issues notice to PTI MNA Faisal Vawda on disqualification plea

The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Faisal Vawda on a petition filed against him alleging that he concealed details of his properties abroad.

Petitioner Qadir Khan Mandokhel submitted in the petition that PTI candidate Faisal Vawda, who is an elected MNA from NA-249, submitted a false declaration with regard to his assets and properties, US nationality and bank loans while filing the nomination papers before the returning officer for last month’s general elections.

He alleged that Vawda was still a US national and he did not surrender his nationality, contending that the returning officer did not consider the objection he had filed against Vawda’s nomination papers.

He submitted that the PTI candidate concealed financial assistance of approximately Rs40 million obtained from the former Royal Bank of Scotland in the 2000s for the purpose of purchasing a 2,033 square yard bungalow in DHA Phase-V. The petitioner said that Vawda failed to provide the money trail for the purchase of properties abroad.

He further submitted that the respondent failed to provide the details of mortgage loans obtained from UK and Malaysian banks and also concealed the description of moveable properties and did not provide documentary evidence.

Mandokhel further alleged that despite having more than Rs130 million assets, the PTI leader did not pay a single penny as tax and concealed facts from the Federal Board of Revenue.

He submitted that due to the concealment of certain facts from the election commission, the PTI MNA does not fulfil the mandatory requirements of Article 62 of the Constitution for becoming the eligible candidate of Parliament and he may be declared disqualified.

The court was informed that the security guard present at Vawda’s house refused to receive the court notice as Vawda was out of the city. The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to the MNA and directed the ECP counsel to file comments on the petition. The hearing was adjourned till September 11.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response