Superstore’s godowns sealed

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sealed the basement parking lot of Imtiaz Superstore in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday.

SBCA Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani told The News that the basement of the superstore located on Rashid Minhas Road had been sealed on the orders of the water commission. The water commission had reportedly ordered more than a week ago that the basement being used as godowns instead of a parking lot be sealed.